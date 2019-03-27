|
|
Robert "Bob" Louis Cotta
Visalia - Robert (Bob) Louis Cotta, born on October 30, 1944 in Hanford, California, passed away at age 74 on March 19, 2019 in Visalia, California. His parents are Aurora A. Cotta and the late Frank L. Cotta. Bob graduated from Hanford High School in 1963 and attended College of the Sequoias. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He started working in the family fuel business, Cotta & Son, for several years following his military service. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son, Brent, his wife, Debbie; daughter, Shann and her husband, Krandall; four grandchildren, Vince, Bryse, Amanda, and Erinne; mother, Aurora A. Cotta, 93; aunts, Josephine Verdegaal/Glen and Mary Ann Clark/Ron; and uncle, Tony Silva/Carol and several cousins. He loved his grandchildren and was lovingly called "Pop". He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bob did not know a stranger and he would do anything for anyone. One thing he would have liked to say is, "See you later", to his best buds Lonnie H., Clarence M., Bob S. and his other best bud, who is already with him, Frank C. He will be missed more than he would ever have known. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 608 N. Church Street, Visalia, California. Interment will follow the Mass at Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Avenue, Visalia, (559) 635-1144. Condolences can be made at www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 27, 2019