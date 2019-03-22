|
Robert (Bob) Louis Ludekens
- - Bob said it best in his own words: "I have lived a good, long and fulfilling life. There is always more to do but now others can carry on." In his last days, he was happy to see his loving wife, children, grandchildren, great grand-kids and friends - especially the Boy Scouts - young and old - that came to visit him. It put a smile on his face to see so many people he cared about.
Bob's list of accomplishments and involvement in the lives of people and issues are honestly, overwhelming and exhaustive. He was a "people person" and spent his life making our world better both professionally and personally. Bob was a leader in the nationwide nursery industry through the L.E. Cooke Co, receiving many honors over the years, including the Pacific Coast Nurseryman award which is highest honor in the CA nursery industry. He was actively involved locally in many organizations including the Tulare County Farm Bureau, Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation Board and City of Visalia NE Advisory Committee. His life's deep passion was epitomized by his 76 year involvement with the Boy Scouts training youth and adults to be responsible citizens and leaders. All of this was started at age 12 when the father of a friend who was a church member invited and then took Bob to his first scout meeting. As a teenager during to WWII, he became the Scout Leader for his troop. After college, Bob worked three years as a professional Scouter in downtown Los Angeles. Then he began working at LE Cooke Nursery all the while continuing his dedication as a volunteer serving as a Scout leader, training scouts and developing other volunteers. Highlighting a few of his many accomplishments were his Eagle Badge, Silver Beaver and Distinguished Citizen Awards. He loved to train individuals to be leaders in their families, businesses and organizations. His life provides vivid lessons of the impact a caring adult can make on the future of our youth and community.
Bob Ludekens passed on to his new Heavenly Home Sunday, March 17 where we are sure there is a "job well done" waiting for him. We will all miss him. Bob leaves behind his wife and partner of 67 years, Carole Ludekens; son, Ron Ludekens (Barbara); daughter, Susan Cox (David); three grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and thousands of youth and adults who are better prepared for the life before them.
The family wants to thank all those who cared for Bob at Kaweah Delta District Hospital, The Ruth Woods Open Arms House and Optimal Hospice. He, and we, were impressed with your gentle and loving care.
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Neighborhood Church; 5505 W Riggin Ave, Visalia, CA 93291.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Bob's favorite project: Boy Scout Camp Wortman. Checks should be made out to: Sequoia Council, BSA; 6005 N Tamera Ave., Fresno, CA 93711; Memo: Camp Wortman.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019