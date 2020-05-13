|
Robert M Castro Sr
Tulare - Robert M. Castro Sr.
Tulare, CA.
Robert Castro, 81 years of age, entered the Earth on May 26th, 1938, and joined the Lord on May 9th, 2020. Robert was born in Westmorland, Ca, and relocated to Tulare, California, where he worked and retired at Sierra Winery. He loved the Lord and was a proud member of St. Rita's church. Robert loved to cruise around in his pick up while listening to music. When he wasn't at the shop, he was doing yard work and gardening. He loved his family and was very proud to have them all together. He is preceded in death by his son Robert Castro Jr., his granddaughter Rayleen Castro, his parents Merle and Maggie Castro, his brothers Merle Castro Jr. and Ray Castro, and his son in law Lawrence Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Irene Castro. His six daughters, Debbie Rodriguez, Maria, and Martin Lindero, Lisa and Julian Martinez, Donna and Felix Ochoa, Christina Castro, Nicole, and Jose Cadena, and one son, David and Laurie Castro, and daughter in law Anna Castro. Robert was blessed with 32 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. He will be truly be missed by his many family and friends.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 13 to May 15, 2020