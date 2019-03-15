|
Robert "Bob" McCarthy
- - Robert "Bob" McCarthy, 83, passed from a long illness of cardiac and renal failure. He is survived by his wife Florence Martin McCarthy; and former wife, Rose Russo McCarthy, their children and grandchildren: Stephanie (Justin & Caity); Robert; Heather (Griffin & Madi); Thomas & Cynthia (Thomas); Peter & Leslie (TJ); his sister Betty Kimbler (Russ), a brother Gary Doyle (Lynda); and sisters-in-law Joan McCarthy and Kay McCarthy, and respective loving families. Bob was born in Grand Rapids, MI, to Lawrence McCarthy and Marjorie Niswander. At Godwin Heights HS he excelled in academics and athletics. Following a year in the USMC Reserves, he enlisted in the USMC at his 1953 high school graduation. He married his HS sweetheart, Rose Russo, and a few months later shipped out to Korea. He graduated from Western MI University in Kalamazoo, earning a BS in Speech Pathology & English Literature.
In the 1960 CA teacher employment boom, he moved his family to Exeter, CA, to launch his career in Speech Pathology/Therapy & Special Education with Tulare County Public Schools. Thus began the family's passion for camping and exploring Sequoia/Mineral King National Parks, Three Rivers, the Central Coast, and Rocky Hill, in this beautiful Citrus Capital of the world. Bob's work impacted large-scale advancement for multi-handicapped programs. He concurrently earned an MA Degree, Speech Pathology & Counseling from CSU-Fresno.
In 1970, Bob moved his family to Davis to advance his work in Education Administration, Special Education, Early Childhood, Program Evaluation & Research with the CA State Dept. of Educ. He retired in 1998 after 28 years of service, ultimately as Title IV Consultant, overseeing public education civil rights compliance.
Bob had a talent and passion for photography, for reading and writing captivating poetry, for extensive reading, especially History; and for being "CA tour guide" when anyone visited. He continually rooted for his beloved UofM Wolverines, Detroit Lions, and the Tigers; he was an avid fan of the SF Giants and the 49ers. He was a skilled golfer, competing in West Coast tournaments. He shared his love of golf, baseball/softball with his kids. He was generous at heart and vigilant in helping others; he had a great sense of humor and was always of good cheer, even in his final days.
Bob loved life itself, and he loved CA's vast beauty but also the pristine splendor of his home state MI. His greatest joy in life was his deep love and pride in his family. He greeted us all with his trademark crushing bear hug, always coupled with "I love you". He, in turn, was deeply loved by his family and many great friends. A special thanks to Atria Senior Living staff and to UCDMC-Davis 6 team for excellent care during his illness.
Dad/Grampa, you gave us your all; may you rest in peace with our Lord in life everlasting. We love and miss you always. As was his wish, no service will be held.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 15, 2019