Services
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street P.O. Box 626
Dinuba, CA 93618
(559) 591-1919
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Cutler, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pedregon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bobby" Pedregon Jr.


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert "Bobby" Pedregon Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Pedregon Jr.

Porterville - Robert "Bobby" Pedregon Jr. was born on April 18, 1964 and went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019. Bobby attended Yettem Learning Center, the Creative Center and Porterville Shelter Workshop. He resided in Porterville, Ca and was cared and loved by Matt & Veronica Denton and staff. Bobby enjoyed dancing, playing drums, listening to music, taking pictures and reminiscing over old pictures. He loved going to the movies and the beach and being the funny guy. Bobby is preceded in death by his brother Brandon Cruz (Visalia) and is survived by his parents Felix & Angie Cruz Jr. (Orosi), brothers Paul Soleno (Visalia) Johnny Garcia (Cutler), sisters Julie Garcia (Visalia) and Melissa Cruz (Visalia), many nieces, nephews and a lot of family & friends who love him. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cutler starting at 11:00 am. Rock 'N' Roll in Heaven Bobby.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now