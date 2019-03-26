|
Robert "Bobby" Pedregon Jr.
Porterville - Robert "Bobby" Pedregon Jr. was born on April 18, 1964 and went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019. Bobby attended Yettem Learning Center, the Creative Center and Porterville Shelter Workshop. He resided in Porterville, Ca and was cared and loved by Matt & Veronica Denton and staff. Bobby enjoyed dancing, playing drums, listening to music, taking pictures and reminiscing over old pictures. He loved going to the movies and the beach and being the funny guy. Bobby is preceded in death by his brother Brandon Cruz (Visalia) and is survived by his parents Felix & Angie Cruz Jr. (Orosi), brothers Paul Soleno (Visalia) Johnny Garcia (Cutler), sisters Julie Garcia (Visalia) and Melissa Cruz (Visalia), many nieces, nephews and a lot of family & friends who love him. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cutler starting at 11:00 am. Rock 'N' Roll in Heaven Bobby.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019