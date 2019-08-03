Resources
Visalia - Robert R. Counter, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Bob was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Lloyd and Helen (Kenyon) Counter and was the third of eight children. At the age of nine he moved to San Rafael, California and graduated from San Rafael High School. He started in the automobile industry as a mechanic and then moved on to selling cars, becoming a top salesman in Hanford. Bob met JoAnn Piombino in Fresno while working on her Volkswagen Beetle, and they were married in July 1965. Due to his daugher, Anna, losing her hearing at age four, Bob developed an interest in helping others with hearing issues. He entered the hearing aid industry in the late 1980s, eventually opening his own hearing aid sales and repair business. In this capacity, Bob served the Hanford area for years, earning a loyal clientele. Bob was active in his community and church, serving in the Knights of Columbus and Sons of Italy (as an Italian by marriage, he dubbed himself Roberto Specaducci.) Bob was very personable and outgoing, and he never met a stranger. He could often be found selling tickets to service organization events, staying well after the sale to chat. He was a devoted family man and loved his family and friends very much. Bob is survived by his wife JoAnn; his children Jody Counter, Laura Counter, Kevin Counter, Jamie (Suzann) Counter, Anna (Sean) Virnig, and Leigh (Daniel) Dahl; his many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and siblings Marilyn Marklinger, Sue (Henry) Gamboa, Nancy Counter, Judy (Kit) Volandri, and Helen (Ed) Montpart. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kori, and brothers Cliff and John. Bob's ashes will be inurned at Saint Peter's Cemetery in Fresno. The Counter family would like to extend our gratitude to all of his caregivers for their patient and attentive care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 3, 2019
