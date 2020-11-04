Robert Richard Florez



June 1, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2020



Robert Richard Florez was just one person, but he was the world to many. Born on June 1, 1950, in Exeter, Calif., to Florentino and Mary Florez, Robert was a gentle and kind spirit, who used his heart and hands to do many great things in life.



He was a talented wrestler and, in 1969, was named Redwood High School's most valuable player - an honor still commemorated on the blanket inside the school's gymnasium. Shortly after graduation, he married Nora, his high school sweetheart, in 1971, then went on to earn his California contractor license in 1975. He founded Florez Construction, which in the last 40 years, built countless homes in Central California and beyond. He sacrificed daily to help raise and support his children and watched proudly as they established their careers.



He was a proud and doting grandfather, often traveling weekly to the Central Coast to attend gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and football games for his grandchildren. When he could no longer walk onto sports fields, he went by wheelchair or parked his car close to the field and cheered.



He was not a man of many words, but he was a man of much laughter. Many will miss his brilliant smile, his hearty laugh, and his sense of humor. They will also miss his cooking, especially during the holidays. While some make turkey a staple of Thanksgiving dinner, Robert liked it for breakfast. On Thanksgiving morning, well before 8 a.m., you could catch him nibbling on the steaming and fully cooked 18-25-pound turkey he made.



Most of all, Robert helped people - those he knew and those he did not. Someone once described Robert as a person who would give anyone who needed it the shirt off his back. He was a popular man because of his kind and gentle ways. Almost every errand he made was interrupted by an encounter with someone he knew. In those rare instances in which he did not know someone, he would make a new friend. Robert gave this world what he wanted in return.



Robert is survived by his mother, Mary Flores; his children Gloria Florez of Oceano, Richard Florez of Visalia, and Laura (Kevin) McCusker of Visalia; grandchildren Marina (who he loved, raised, and regarded as his daughter) and Roman Florez; Kevin, Asa Robert, and Rory McCusker; and ex-wife Nora Florez. Other surviving family include siblings Florentino J. Florez, Gabriel R. Florez, Christine M. Florez, Arthur F. Florez, and half-sister Helen Florez. Robert is survived by many others whom he regarded as family, too many to name. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Florentino Florez; his step-father, Remigio F. Flores; and his brothers Manuel J. Florez and Mario P. Florez. Celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Hadley Marcom Funeral Chapel, 1700 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia.









