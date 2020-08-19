Robert Samuel Lindsay



Robert Samuel Lindsay passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. His big personality and infectious laugh ensured that everyone he met knew they were in the presence of someone truly special and he will be missed. Robert was born December 11, 1969 to Gerald and Georgia Lindsay in Lindsay, California. In his youth, Robert was active in Boy Scouts and later excelled in water polo and student government. He lived with his parents and younger brother Brian until his graduation from Mt. Whitney High School in 1988.



Robert worked in the food and hospitality industry since his early days in Visalia and continued pursuing this passion throughout his life. Many friends and family were fortunate to have Robert share his talents and connections for amazing cuisine and entertainment, either from his own culinary skills or his many connections in the industry. Robert's education and career took him to Las Vegas, Nevada where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science from The University of Nevada Las Vegas in Hotel Administration and Hospitality Management.



While in Las Vegas, Robert married the love of his life, Holly Mae Lindsay in 2005. They shared a passion for good food, great wine, quality time with friends and Robert's favorite band, Phish. Holly and Robert made their home in Las Vegas where they both worked for several hotels and restaurants.



Robert spent the past six years overseeing Food and Beverage Management for House of Blues at Mandalay Bay - it was the culmination of a rewarding career and combined his love of food and his love of music - truly a magical combination.



Robert's life was full of joy, grand gestures and bold accomplishments. Robbie lived a big life on his own terms. At times, goofy, thoughtful, contemplative, sad sometimes, funny at others. His stories were compelling but 6 minutes too long with extraneous detail. But he had to share those details because he was excited by life and wanted you to be as excited as he.



Robert's easy smile and boisterous laugh will live on forever. Everyone he came into contact with was grateful to have known him.



He was preceded in death by his mother Georgia. Robert is survived by his wife Holly, his father Gerald and brother Brian.



A Celebration of Robert's Life is being planned for early next year at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay when friends and family will be able to gather again to give him the celebration he deserves.









