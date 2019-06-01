Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Terry Mustin Obituary
Robert Terry Mustin

Tulare - Robert Terry Mustin, age 63 of Tulare, California passed away at home May 22, 2019. He was a loving father of three children, Robert, Jessica, and Sara Bell Mustin. He was a truck driver for 25 years and never failed to have a joke to tell or a smile on his face. Services will be held at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral home on June 4, 2019. Public visitation starts at 9am and chapel service starts at 10am. Our family thanks everyone for their kindness and compassion in this difficult time.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 1, 2019
