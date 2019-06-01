|
Robert Terry Mustin
Tulare - Robert Terry Mustin, age 63 of Tulare, California passed away at home May 22, 2019. He was a loving father of three children, Robert, Jessica, and Sara Bell Mustin. He was a truck driver for 25 years and never failed to have a joke to tell or a smile on his face. Services will be held at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral home on June 4, 2019. Public visitation starts at 9am and chapel service starts at 10am. Our family thanks everyone for their kindness and compassion in this difficult time.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 1, 2019