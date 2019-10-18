Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Roberta "Vasquez" Jimenez

Roberta "Vasquez" Jimenez Obituary
Roberta " Vasquez" Jimenez

Roberta " Vasquez" Jimenez passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on October 15th, 2019, at the age of 88.

Roberta was born June 7th, 1931 in Florence, Kansas to Vicente and Cipriana Vasquez. She was the oldest of nine children. When she was 8 years old she and her family moved to Tulare, California. Roberta graduated from Tulare Union High School, in 1949; she worked at Mayflower till she retired.

Roberta married the love of her life, Salvador Jimenez. She was a loving person, caring for her family and friends, and devoted to the Catholic faith. She is preceded in death by her parents Vicente & Cipriana Vasquez, Husband Salvador Jimenez, Brothers Joseph Vasquez and Peter Vasquez, and brother-in-law Joe Casares.

She is survived by Liz Vasquez, Margaret Casares, Lucy & Ray Zodrow, Gloria & Steven Davis, Sandra & Mike Kral, Carlos & Alma Vasquez, and many nieces and nephews.

Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on

Wednesday October 23rd, 2019 at 10:00 A.M

at St. Rita's Catholic church

924 s "O" st in Tulare, CA
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
