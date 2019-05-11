|
|
Rodney Lee Sharp
- - Rod was born to Lee and Wanda Sharp of Marlow, OK on November 21, 1946. He was the couple's first-born son. Rod crossed over into heaven on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a long battle of heart and other organ complications. His wife and daughter were by his side.
Rod graduated from Redwood High School in 1965. He later attended San Jose St. University where he studied business. He worked several years in Real Estate as a Loan Officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Wanda Sharp. Rod is survived by his loving wife Gail Sharp of 46 ½ years. The couple had one child, Andrea (Brian) Lucas and their children Chandler, Spencer, and Makenzee of Visalia. He also leaves behind a brother Larry (Carol) Sharp of Laguna Woods, CA and several nieces and nephews. Rod will be missed by all his friends whom with he shared many funny memories and tall tales.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Messenger Church, 1436 S. Woodland St., Visalia, CA 93277 on Saturday, May 18 at 10am.
Arrangement entrusted to Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on May 11, 2019