Roger Corum
Clovis - Roger Corum passed from his wife's hands to the Arms of his Savior on Sunday, February 3, in their home in Clovis, CA. Roger was the son of W. E. Corum and Bonnie Murphy Corum. He was born in Asheville, NC on May 30, 1944. He spent his formative years in a log home built by his grandfather, J. R. Murphy on Knob Hill, near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The family moved to San Diego in 1957. He graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1962. He then went to California Baptist College in Riverside. It was at California Baptist College that he met the love of his life, Sarah Dampf. They were married on May 21, 1966, the weekend of their graduation.
Roger earned a Master's of Religious Education at Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary in Mill Valley, CA in 1969. He returned to California Baptist College to manage the men's dorm in 1969 - 1970 while he earned his Teaching Credential.
Roger was a teacher in Visalia Unified School District from 1970 until 2000. His first years were teaching at Fairview Elementary, while the last 25 years were spent teaching special education at Valley Oak Middle School.
Fly tying and fly fishing were among his favorite activities. Roger loved hiking in the Sierras and often would go with friends from church on outings. He became an amateur radio operator in 1975. He loved working 10 meters when it was open, checking in on the San Joaquin net, and helping new amateur radio operators. Radio controlled airplanes was a favorite for entertaining the neighborhood kids. If Roger was at an event, he would surely have camera in hand. He was the videographer for the Golden West High School Band for the years his younger son, Bill, was in the marching band.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and his sisters Margaret and Bonnie Ruth.
Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, two sons, Larry and Bill. Larry and Bonnie live with sons David and Daniel in Clovis, CA. Bill and Carolin live in Redding, CA with sons James and Keith. For over 20 years, Roger had a mentor/familial relationship with Lourdes Cruz.
Roger was a member of Woodland Drive Baptist Church while he resided in Visalia.
He will be remembered for his smile, his sense of humor and stories.
The family sends special thanks to Horizon Health and St. Agnes Hospice. Sonya of Horizon Health took extraordinary care of him and paid special interest in his wellbeing, both for the time he was there and after. The staff from St. Agnes Hospice was wonderful and was of great support for Roger and the family.
Services will be held at GateWay (formerly First Baptist Church) in Visalia on Friday, February 15 at 2pm. GateWay is at the corner of Sowell and Tulare at 1100 South Sowell.
Remembrances may be made to Saint Agnes Hospice or to the .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 14, 2019