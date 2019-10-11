|
Dr. Roger Dean Sebert
Visalia - Roger Sebert, beloved long time Visalia OB-GYN physician, passed away on Oct 4, 2019.
Dr Sebert was no stranger to Visalia, and you couldn't go anywhere with him without one of his patients, including 'mothers' and their families, stopping by to say a kind word and give a hug. He practiced medicine for over 40 years, delivering thousands of babies, including the children of babies he delivered. His faith in God was strong all of his life. He was even known to pray with his patients
before surgery. He loved what he did and was dedicated to the care of his patients.
Roger was the eldest child of Wilbur and Ila Mae Bisgrove Sebert, born in Clarion Iowa on June 30, 1943. He came from a farming family, rising early to do his chores before heading off to school, then returning home to help out again in the evening.
He obtained his undergraduate degree at Iowa State, then attended the University of Iowa Medical School where he graduated in 1969. He completed his residency in Fresno CA, then began private practice in Visalia, eventually joining the staff of Visalia Medical Clinic.
He was a lifelong athlete beginning in Clarion and continuing into college with his State Champion individual and team rankings at Iowa State, where he was also a two time All American in 1964 and 1965. He was well known in Visalia as an avid runner. He was also instrumental in the founding of Kaweah Delta Lifestyle Center and the Visalia Runners organization. He completed over 80 marathons as well as the Western States 100, where he finished the demanding 100 mile course in less than 24 hours.
He loved running and ran until he physically could no longer do so. Everything he did, he did to his fullest ability. He pushed himself hard, and expected no less from anyone else.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of over 20 years, Carlene; children from his first marriage: son Shawn Sebert (Dee Dee) and grandchildren Samuel, Emma and
Jackson; son Ryan Sebert (Amy) and step granddaughter Sorena Phonesy; and daughter Amanda Sebert; step children Matthew Frescura; Kristen Frescura Morrison (Kevin) and step-granddaughters Oliva and Everly; sisters Judy Sebert Lettow (Everett) and Audrey Sebert Quick (Steve), brother Rodney Sebert (Leann); and many nieces, nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Roger will be greatly missed and fondly remembered not only by his family and friends, but also the many people whose lives he touched.
Services will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or Kaweah Delta Hospice. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019