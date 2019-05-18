|
Roger Vernon Easley
Visalia - Roger Vernon Easley passed away on May 15, 2019, at the age of 57. Roger was born in Visalia, California and was a graduate of Redwood High School.
After high school, Roger went on to receive his Bachelors degree from Fresno State University. Shortly after graduation, he began working for the Department of Justice.
Roger was known for his "morning jogs" and was often seen running, the same route, every day. He was loved by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Easley. He is survived by his mother, Susan Easley, his sister Lynn LaMattino, his nephew Ryan Carter (and his children; Evan, Lily & Emmy Carter) and his niece Megan Hendrickson (and her husband Jonathan and their children; Grace, Joey, Jack & James Hendrickson). Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 18, 2019