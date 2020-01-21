|
Roger William DeCoux
Woodlake - Roger William DeCoux, 67, of Woodlake, California, fell asleep in death after a long, courageous battle with a severe illness on January 5, 2020 at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia. He was surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born on June 27th, 1952 to the late Clark R. and Lois (Fleming) DeCoux in Pasadena, California. He was the youngest of three children; his brother, Clark, Jr., preceded him in death. The DeCoux family later relocated to Visalia, where Roger graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1970. He joined the U.S. Army in 1972, where he completed basic training, and was honorably discharged to complete his service in the Army Reserve. Trained as an automotive and diesel mechanic, Roger's skill with machines large and small led him to pursue a livelihood in that industry. Due to his diligence and integrity, his work was highly sought after, respected, and trusted by many. Over the years, he worked for various employers throughout Tulare County, including Bronson's Truck Parts and Gang-Nail Truss, Inc., in addition to several years of running his own business, Central Valley Mobile Service. Finally, in 2009, he joined Linder Equipment Company in Tulare, working as a diesel mechanic until his illness.
Roger was a man of varied talents and interests, not the least of which was his love of horses and nature. An avid trail rider, he loved to escape to the mountains with his friends and family. He always wished that he had been born a century earlier to live the life of a true cowboy. He was a generous, loving man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. Roger was a man of deep faith in his creator and was actively involved in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Woodlake. He will be missed by all who knew him - his easy smile, conversation, and comforting presence will not be forgotten.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Julie (Koenig) DeCoux; his children, Nicole Manners, of Orangevale, CA; his son, Erik DeCoux, of Los Osos, CA; six grandchildren; and his sister, Donna Smart, of Visalia, CA.
A memorial service honoring Roger's life will be held at 2 p.m. on January 25, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5310 West Caldwell Avenue in Visalia.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020