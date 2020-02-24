|
Roland Dinsmoor
Salem, Oregon - Roland "Ron" Dinsmoor of Salem, Oregon, age 93, died of age-related causes on February 5, 2020. Born Sept 8, 1926, in Pasadena, California, Ron lived in Tulare County for 61 years before moving to Oregon for health reasons and to be closer to family. He retired from Southern California Edison Co. in 1983, having served as an accounting and budget office manager for almost 38 years. Mr. Dinsmoor married the former Dorothy Jean Sloan in 1945, with whom he had two children. After their divorce, he married Lola McKellips in Visalia in 1960. They enjoyed living in Tulare County until she passed in 2008. He was a World War II Veteran, having served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946. He was a member, Deacon, Elder and Treasurer of the Exeter First Presbyterian Church, until 2015. He was a member of the Visalia Mineral King Masonic Lodge No. 720, where he served in many capacities, including as the Worshipful Master in 1970. Ron was a member and first vice-commander of the Exeter American Legion Post #94, and was a licensed Amateur Radio Operator who enjoyed talking to other HAM Radio Operators all over the World, having "worked" 314 countries. His call sign was N6JQL. Ron joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before moving from Exeter in 2015. He is survived by a daughter, Linda Blanchard of Salem, Oregon, a son, Paul Dinsmoor of Campbell, California, and two step-sons, Richard Campbell, of Tulare and Robert Campbell of Clovis. He had twelve grandchildren and forty-one great-grandchildren. Ron and Lola enjoyed boating, fishing, rock hunting and traveling in their motor home for many years, covering much of the western United States. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 on March 13, 2020, at Exeter Cemetery. A Memorial Service was held previously in Oregon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 24 to Mar. 7, 2020