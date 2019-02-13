Ron Hill



Visalia - Ron Hill, born August 16, 1958 lost his battle with cancer of February 7, 2019. He was a warrior and fought until the end. When he left this earth, he was surrounded by family and friends.



He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Lisa. Ron married the love of his life on October 13, 2018. They dated when both were young and reunited many years later.



Ron was a kind, considerate, thoughtful loving man.



He and his wife enjoyed camping, fishing and riding their motorcycles. Ron also enjoyed turning a wrench and building bikes with his son.



Ron is survived his wife Lisa; two sons Jeremiah and Michael; daughter Shaina; six grandchildren and his sister, Jaime Ray.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kaweah Delta Hospice or in his name.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 13, 2019