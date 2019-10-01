|
Ronald Alex Neill
Visalia - Ronald Alex Neill, at the age of 70, went to meet the Lord on September 24, 2019 in Visalia, CA. He was born to Alex and Edna (Chism) Neill in Exeter, CA on August 17, 1949. Ronald graduated from Exeter High School and attended College of the Sequoias and Pepperdine. He joined the police department and worked for Delano, Woodlake and Clearlake PD. Ronald later was a produce broker and truck driver. He was a man of many hobbies, ranging from sailing, trap shooting, model trains and guitars, and his favorite was watching his grandkids play baseball.
His parents, Alex and Edna Neill, his brother, Randy Neill, precede Ronald in death. Ronald leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sharon Neill; his children, Henry, Ronnda, Krystal, Bradley Neill, Brian and Brock Pimental; his grandchildren, Brody, Carson, Zachary Pimental, Alex, Austin, Angie and August Neill, Paige and Grant Shirey; his great grandchildren, Tyson and Caleb Ramos; his sisters, June and Beverly.
A Graveside Service will be held at Visalia Public Cemetery District 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Oct. 1, 2019