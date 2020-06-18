Ronald C. Hamamjian
1939 - 2020
Visalia - Ronald C. Hamamjian passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Visalia, CA. Ron was born on August 13, 1939, to Sam and Mildred Hamamjian. "The Professor," as he was known to his friends, grew up in Visalia and graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1957. Soon after taking a few semesters at the College of the Sequoias, Ron enlisted in the United States Army where he trained as a First Class gunner and land surveyor in Germany. Upon returning home, Ron decided to try his hand at higher education, enrolling at UC Berkeley. Not long after, "The Professor" quickly learned that he didn't have the patience for college, so he took a job with PSA Airlines where he worked for the remainder of his career, living the majority of his life in the Bay area.

Ron, or Uncle Ronnie, as his family referred to him, loved nature and being outdoors. He had a kind heart for all animals and especially adored his beloved cat, Carmichael. In addition to his love of nature, Ronnie enjoyed watching a variety of motorsports and maintained a life-long, love-hate relationship with the San Francisco 49ers. He could be heard cheering them on as well as cursing their names, depending on which game he happened to be watching. Over the years, Ronnie served as a caregiver for a variety of family and friends and never let anyone in need go without. The fondest memories shared by his nieces were the weekends and Christmases he visited. Driving up in his VW Beetle, there was always excitement in the air, as well as freshly baked cookies and homemade Armenian meals cooked just for him. Even though we "dressed" for dinner during the holidays, each Christmas he wore the same checked flannel shirt, and always brought gifts of See's candy, baklava, Armenian bread, and gifts for all the kids! Christmases truly will never be the same without him!

Ron is survived by his sister, Joanie (Hamamjian) Gimm and three nieces, Samee Morrison-Bonnar, (Tim) Wendy Travers, and Kelly Epperson (Jim) as well as seven great-nieces and nephews. In keeping with Ron's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. However, Uncle Ronnie will always hold a special place in our hearts and will be dearly missed by both friends and family. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
