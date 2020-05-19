Services
Page Funeral Chapel - Selma
2014 Arrants Street
Selma, CA 93662
(559) 896-1240
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Page Funeral Chapel - Selma
2014 Arrants Street
Selma, CA 93662
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Floral Memorial Park
Selma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald H. Nelson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald H. Nelson Obituary
Ronald H. Nelson

Ronald H. Nelson, 87, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 in Kingsburg, CA. Ron was born on November 26, 1932 to Rawlin and Helen Nelson in Selma, CA. He was raised on the family farm in Selma, CA. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1954. He married Adeline Pimentel Nelson of Tulare in 1957 and they were married for 57 years. He worked as a Row Crop Farmer for Nelson Farms.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife Adeline, his parents and his brother Bob, sister Dolores and son Gary. He is survived by his sons Mark Nelson and his wife Alice, and Leslie James Nelson, five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. A Visitation and Rosary for immediate family only will be held on May 29, 2020 at 9:00 am at Page Funeral Chapel, Selma.

A gravesite service will follow immediately at Floral Memorial Park, Selma.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 19 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -