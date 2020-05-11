|
|
Ronald Harmon Cordill
Visalia - Ronald Harmon Cordill, age 85 passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 in Visalia, California. He was born April 23, 1934 to Fannie Winifred (Shaffer) Cordill and Herbert Sylvester Cordill in Ottawa Kansas.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Mae (Delaney) Cordill: daughter Teresa Poole (Steve) of Visalia: daughter Connie McCann (Greg) of Minnesota: son David Cordill (Jean) of Visalia: and daughter Maggie Hickman (Tom) of Visalia: Brother Carl Cordill (Nancy), nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 11 to May 13, 2020