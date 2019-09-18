|
|
Ronald L. Wendt
Tulare - Ronald L. Wendt, "Uncle Dutch", age 87, passed away September 11, 2019 of natural causes.
Ronald was born October 22, 1931 in Lewistown, Montana where he also graduated High School. He served in the US Army from July 19, 1951 to April 20, 1953. He served as a rifleman in the 7th Infantry Division, 32nd Infantry Regiment, Company L in Korea. While serving on the front lines in Korea in the Buccaneer Regiment he was awarded the War Combat Badge, Korean Service Ribbon with one Campaign Star.
In 1954 Ronald moved to Tulare, California. He worked at multiple local creameries for 30 years and retired. He resided in the home that he and his brother purchased in 1955.
He is survived by many generations of nephews and nieces. He'll be deeply missed and he was loved by all that new him.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 between 4 and 6 pm at Peers-Lorentzen in Tulare. Graveside services will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 am, Tulare Cemetery on Kern Avenue.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 18, 2019