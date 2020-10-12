1/1
Ronald Roy Boswell
Ronald Roy Boswell

Ron passed away peacefully on the morning of September 7, 2020.

Ron was born the youngest of three children in Visalia, CA on August 26, 1957 to Patricia (Murphy) Boswell Fry and Herbert Boswell. He graduated from Elbow Elementary and Ivanhoe school and attended both Redwood and Mt. Whitney High Schools, earning his GED at a later date.

Ron was employed at Early California Olive in various positions, retiring when they closed. He had several hobbies over the years, including fishing, riding his Harley and loved traveling to the coast. He was married to Julie Hale and later to Louisa Nunes. He was preceded in death by his daughter Melissa Hale and his father Herb Boswell.

Ron is survived by his daughter Bridgette Boswell and grandson Felix Rodriguez of Caldwell, Idaho, son Jeremey Hale (Erica) and grandchildren Eddy May, Canella, Cayenne of Eureka, CA, his mother Pat Fry, his longtime friend Veronica Morquecho, his brother Larry Boswell (Cynthia), his sister Sharon Celaya (Richard) Step-mom Cathern Boswell, step-sister Kim Sims, step-brothers Chris (Pam) and Kent Fry, many nieces and nephews, and a very large loving family of aunts and uncles and cousins.

Funeral arrangements have been made at Hadley Marcom Chapel but due to Covid-19 his celebration of life has been postponed to a later date to be determined.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
