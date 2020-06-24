Ronald Roy Reed
1937 - 2020
Ronald Roy Reed

Visalia - Ronald Roy Reed was born in Hutchinson, KS on 2/01/1937 to Lydia True and Chester Reed. He died on 6/11/2020 in Visalia, CA.

Ron graduated from Hutch High in 1955. That same year he joined the Army from 7/1955 to 7/1957.

Ron was a cook in the Army for the troops and officers.

A few years later, Ron moved to CA with his 2 sons, Les and Brad.

In 1970 he married Judy and they had daughter, Tami.

After a few years Ron got the opportunity to work for Knudsen's and retired from there after 30 years.

Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was always there to help anyone who needed it.

Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years Judy Reed; his oldest brother, Lee Reed, Springfield, MO. His son, Lester Reed (Susie); Clinton Township, MI; His son Bradley Reed, Portland, OR; daughter Tami Dougherty (Roger) Visalia, CA (3 grandsons) Travis Dougherty Visalia CA; Trevor Reed and Nathan Reed both of Clinton Township, MI

There will be no services.






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
