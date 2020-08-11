1/1
Ronald William Clark
1941 - 2020
Visalia - Ronald "Ron" W. Clark, 79, of Visalia, California, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born July 10, 1941 in Visalia, California, the son of late Willadean VanDeventer Clark and Russell Clark.

On April 20, 1968, he married MaryAnn Silva Clark. They were married for 52 years and had 2 children, Kristina and Ryan Clark.

Ron worked in the banking and finance industry for over 35 years. He loved antique cars, especially his 1946 Mercury along with his 1951 Chevy truck and 1968 Ford Mustang. He entered his Merc in many car shows and won quite a few of them. Ron also was a long time member of the Tulare Cabrillo Club and was a past President. He also served many years on the AYSO Region 129 board.

Ron is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Clark; daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Sean Moss; son, Ryan Clark; 3 grandchildren, Kayla Baxley (Adam), Andrew Benavides (Cynthia), Matthew Benavides; 5 great grandchildren; and sister, Suzanne "Sunny" Clark.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Willadean VanDeventer Clark; father, Russell Clark and brother, James Clark.

Arrangements have been made through Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. There will be a viewing for Ron on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Rosary and Services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:30 am. We will be webcasting the services, https://www.salseranddillardvisalia.com/obituaries/Ronald-Clark-29/. Graveside will follow Service at Visalia Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
AUG
18
Rosary
10:30 AM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
August 11, 2020
MaryAnn, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers to you, Kristina & Ryan.
Nina Church
Friend
