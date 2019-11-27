|
Ronnie D. Roberts
Carmichael - Ronnie D. Roberts, 62, passed away after a sudden illness on November 20th, 2019 in Carmichael, CA. He was born June 17th, 1957 in Dinuba, CA and was the only child of Leo and Wanda Roberts.
He graduated from Laton High School in 1976 and immediately started working full time. Ronnie worked for Gerawans Farming in shipping/receiving for many years and retired from Tulare County Building Management after 15 years of service.
In his leisure time he enjoyed deer hunting, camping in the mountains and day trips to the coast. Ronnie also volunteered many hours with the Boy Scouts of America alongside his sons.
Survivors include his wife Jalesa Huffman of Mountain Home, AR; mother Wanda of Sacramento; daughter Christina and husband Vincent Catapano of Sacramento; son Joshua Roberts and wife Kristiann of Lakewood, WA; son Michael Roberts of Sacramento, CA, and one Granddaughter, MacKenzie of Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his Father Leo and Wife Rebecca. Ronnie was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30th 2019 from 2-6 pm at Miller's Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA. Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 3rd at 11 am, Smith Mountain Cemetery, 41890 Road 100, Dinuba, CA. Remembrances can be sent to Miller's Memorial Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019