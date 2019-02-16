|
Ronnie Dwaine Adam
Visalia - On Wednesday February 13, 2019, Ronnie Dwaine Adam was called to be with his Lord, after a brief battle with cancer, while surrounded by his family at home. Ron was 75 years old.
Ron was born on October 17, 1943 in Visalia, CA. He graduated from Lindsay High School in 1961. He served in the U.S Army at Fort Clayton in Panama. In 1967, he married the love of his life Darlene Knutson Adam. They welcomed their only child, Bradley, in 1970. Ron worked for Anderson Clayton Foods as an equipment mechanic in Fresno until 1981. That year, Ron returned to his hometown of Lindsay and began farming his family's orange grove and started his own agricultural spraying company. He worked in citrus farming until his passing, also serving on the Lindmore Irrigation District's Board of Directors.
Throughout his life he loved the outdoors. Camping, fishing, backpacking, and hunting with family and friends. Nothing made him happier though than being in his orange groves running water, doing work with his tractor, or just checking on his crop. He could be found every morning having coffee at McDonalds or having tea in the afternoon at Starbucks with his farming family.
Ron is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Adam. He is survived by his sweetheart of 51 years Darlene, son Bradley and his wife Rita, numerous cousins, brother and sister in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held at Myers Funeral Home in Porterville on Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 3-7 pm. Graveside services will be held at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019