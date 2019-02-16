Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Funeral Home
Porterville, CA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Adam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Dwaine Adam

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronnie Dwaine Adam Obituary
Ronnie Dwaine Adam

Visalia - On Wednesday February 13, 2019, Ronnie Dwaine Adam was called to be with his Lord, after a brief battle with cancer, while surrounded by his family at home. Ron was 75 years old.

Ron was born on October 17, 1943 in Visalia, CA. He graduated from Lindsay High School in 1961. He served in the U.S Army at Fort Clayton in Panama. In 1967, he married the love of his life Darlene Knutson Adam. They welcomed their only child, Bradley, in 1970. Ron worked for Anderson Clayton Foods as an equipment mechanic in Fresno until 1981. That year, Ron returned to his hometown of Lindsay and began farming his family's orange grove and started his own agricultural spraying company. He worked in citrus farming until his passing, also serving on the Lindmore Irrigation District's Board of Directors.

Throughout his life he loved the outdoors. Camping, fishing, backpacking, and hunting with family and friends. Nothing made him happier though than being in his orange groves running water, doing work with his tractor, or just checking on his crop. He could be found every morning having coffee at McDonalds or having tea in the afternoon at Starbucks with his farming family.

Ron is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Adam. He is survived by his sweetheart of 51 years Darlene, son Bradley and his wife Rita, numerous cousins, brother and sister in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held at Myers Funeral Home in Porterville on Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 3-7 pm. Graveside services will be held at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.