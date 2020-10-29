Ronnie "Froggie" Gallion



10/06/1952-10/17/2020



Ronnie was born on 10/06/1952 in Woodlake, CA to Romie and Mary Etta Gallion. He grew up and spent most of his life in Tulare County. He was a automotive parts man by trade and a musician at heart. He starting playing the drums at age 11 and continued playing music throughout the rest of his life as a hobby and a career. He was one of the original band members of "The Country Connection", which opened for several country music artists over the years. His music career included gigs at bars, jam sessions, rodeos, opening for concerts at the Hanford Fox Theatre and other KJUG sponsored events. Ronnie left this Earth peacefully on 10/17/2020 to be rejoined with his parents and his sister, Geraldine Bloxham. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Gallion, his 8 children, 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Ronnie will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday November 8 at 3pm at Whitney's Wild Oak Ranch, 30162 Road 192, Exeter CA 93221, for anyone wishing to attend. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be expressed directly to the family.









