|
|
Ronnie Honeycutt
Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of Ronnie Honeycutt announce his passing on February 19, 2019.
Ronnie is lovingly remembered by his wife Vicki of 32 years. He will also be remembered by his four grandchildren Morgan and Mitchell McClain of Exeter, CA and Shanden and Elle Theodore of St. George, Utah; seven brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, one daughter-in-law and son-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter Jaclyn McClain; parents Mitchell Honeycutt and Connie Moore and stepmother Dorthy Honeycutt; sister Debbie Moreno and brother Chuck Shahan.
Ronnie graduated from Tulare Western High School in 1971. He was a truck driver for 45 years. He loved horseback riding, scuba diving, bicycling and fishing.
A rosary will be prayed on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30AM with the memorial mass at 10:00AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 1, 2019