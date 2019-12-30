Services
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street
Dinuba, CA 93618
(559) 591-1919
Rosa Diaz Obituary
Fresno - Rosa Elia Diaz, who everyone knew as "Rosie," passed back into the love of God Christmas morning. She grew up in Cutler-Orosi, lived in Tulare many years with her husband Luis Diaz while working at COS, and spent the last of her years retired in Fresno.

She spent her retirement years enjoying time with family & friends, but mostly with her grandchildren who she loved and adored.

She will remain in our hearts, remembered in experience for her uplifting joy, happy spirit, loving encouragement, laughter, kindness, dancing spirit, generosity of loving, and helping hand. She loved to help anyone in need and to bring upliftment. She truly lived a life of service. And leaves behind a legacy of Living Love, and an eternal gift of radiating light that will continue to blossom through those she seeded this kindness. Thank you mom, with all the gratitude and blessings for ALL the love and loving actions you've given and shared in abundance, you'll be our forever Christmas gift.

A viewing will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4PM - 8PM at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba, CA and a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10AM at St.Mary Catholic Church in Cutler, CA followed with the interment at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
