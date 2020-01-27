|
|
Rose Ellen Quinn
Visalia - Rose Ellen Quinn passed away on January 15, 2020 in Visalia, CA. She was born November 21, 1927 in Webb City, Oklahoma. She moved to Tulare, Ca in 1940 and attended Tulare City Schools. She married James W. Quinn on New Year's Eve 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons William and John Quinn. She is survived by her son James and his wife Susan, granddaughter Michelle and her husband Davorin, grandson Jens Morrison, great grand-children Ansel and Nora, Ann Meinhold her devoted niece along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rose enjoyed a 40-year membership in the Visalia Sons of Italy Lodge. To all who knew her she was a fun loving, generous person and will be missed by many.
There will be a small family graveside service on Friday February 14, followed by a gathering for friends and family from 12:30-2:00 at Rose's home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020