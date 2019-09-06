Services
Rose Marie Wade Nordin


1926 - 2019
Rose Marie Wade Nordin Obituary
Rose Marie Wade Nordin

Visalia - Rose Marie Walker was born in St. Paul, MN to John O & Rose E Walker. She was the oldest of 3 children, attending schools in the St. Paul area. After graduation she went to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa for a year before she moved with her family to Lancaster, Ca. There the weather was better for her father's health & there were jobs available.

Working in a drug store soda shop in Lancaster, she met James (Jay) Wade, a handsome, newly discharged Army soldier who had been overseas fighting for his Country in World War II. They married & moved to Visalia in 1948 & would become parents to two children, Jadene Marie & Ronald James.

The Wades were very active at Parkside Chapel when it was located on W Main St in Visalia. Rose Marie served as a deaconess, taught Sunday School classes & was a spiritual advisor to many. They taught their children the most important lesson a parent can teach a child: the path to eternal life through Jesus Christ.

Rose Marie spent most of her career, over 30 years, working for the U. S. Department of Agriculture. She retired in 1990 to care for her husband who had terminal cancer. They were married for over 42 years.

After 5 years as an independent single lady, Rose Marie met James Nordin. They were introduced by a mutual friend who attended a Bible Study that Jim was in. Jim is a good & Godly man & has shown loving, Christian servanthood by caring for Rose Marie, who has suffered with dementia these last 3 years. They have been blessed with 24 ½ years of marriage.

In addition to her first husband & parents, Rosemarie is preceded in death by her brother Jack Walker & sister Donna Willingham. She is survived by her husband James Nordin, beloved fur baby of 14 years, Shi, daughter Jadene Payton (John), son Ron Wade (Kelly), & step-daughter Cheryl Ower (Artie), 6 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren & numerous great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

We wish to thank "Prestige Assisted Living at Visalia" & also Sojourn Hospice for their kind & loving care.

A memorial service will be held at Gateway Church, 1100 S. Sowell, Visalia, CA, on Monday, 9/9/19 at 11am.

Arrangements with Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA. Condolences:smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 6, 2019
