Rosha Ruth (Williams) Hillman
Tulare - Rosha Ruth (Williams) Hillman passed away on May 1, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on July 11, 1927 in McAlester, Oklahoma to George Thomas and Hester Ann (Turnbow) Williams; she was named after a grandmother on her father's side and her name was originally spelled "Rotia". Rosha liked pointing out to friends that she was born on the same day that the first "7-11" store opened!
Rosha attended 3 ½ years high school in Pawhuska, Oklahoma before graduating in 1944 from McAlester High School. She then moved to Hanford, California in 1945 to be near her Aunt Tennessee (Turnbow) Wheat Eisenlauer.
Rosha worked in department stores for Harry Ellis and later R.W. Case before being employed in the Business Office for Southern California Edison (Hanford).
Rosha was Miss Hanford in 1946 and she enjoyed attending community softball games & dancing the night away before opening the office at 8am!
Rosha met the love of her life, Tulare rancher Marvin Edward "Barney" Hillman, at a blind date dinner in the home of Kings County rancher John & Gwen Hild. They were married two months and two days later in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 19, 1950. They kept the marriage a secret and lived separately for 3 months so Rosha could train her replacement at Edison; also, because Barney did not want people to think he didn't earn enough money to support a family!
The couple had three children: Edward Lloyd (Centreville, Virginia), John Clayton (Tulare, California), and Pamela Jean (James) Roberts (Sacramento, California). Rosha supported her children's school activities by being a room mother and band booster, as well as driving them to countless lessons in piano, baton, and dance!
Rosha enjoyed the scenery while traveling through the Southwest and also visiting the central coast.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Tulare Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Adventist Healthcare Hospice for their comforting care.
Visitation will be held 3pm - 7pm on Thursday, May, 9, 2019, at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare.
Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Friday, May 10,, 2019, at the Tulare Public Cemetery on East Kern Avenue, with a reception to follow at Apple Annie's (come as you are and share your favorite Rosha story!).
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Rosha's name to the (211 N. Encina Street, Visalia, California 93291) or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 7, 2019