Roslyn Kaiser was born to Alice M. (Cuthbertson) and Roswell M. Paul on June 17, 1938 in Pennsylvania. She graduated from Muskingum University with her teaching credential, where she was very active in campus life. She taught in Bakersfield and Lancaster, CA before marrying her husband Terry. With her husband Terry, they owned a chain of children's boutiques called "Fun and Fancy" in Lancaster, Palmdale and Valencia.

In 1986 she and Terry moved to Visalia where they both eventually retired. She took pride in the family she and Terry created and loved to hear what was "going on in the world today". She enjoyed family time and visits with friends. She and Terry leave daughter, Terriann (Mark) Campbell. She took great pride in her 3 grandchildren; Branden Bottoms, Mickayla Bottoms and Kristina Campbell. She leaves sister Doris Wyant of Visalia. She is preceded in death by her husband TerryKaiser parents Alice and Roswell Paul, her brother Fred Paul, brother Jack Paul .

The family would like to thank, Father Richard James, Optimal Hospice and Visiting Angels for the support they provided. Services will be private at Visalia Cemetery And donations in Roslyn's honor May be sent to St. Paul's Anglican Church 559-732-4821 in Visalia, CA.
