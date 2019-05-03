|
Roy Glenn Sheppard
Exeter - Roy Glenn Sheppard, a resident of Exeter, CA passed away April 26, 2019 at the age of 80. Roy was born February 17, 1939 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Ollie and Lula Sheppard.
He was a US Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era 1960-1963.
His wife Florence Rose preceded him in death in 2008.
He was manager at the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building for 15 years.
On behalf of his family and friends, they would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation and Staff for taking such good care of Roy for the past 10 years.
Arrangements are by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA.
There is no service scheduled at this time.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 3, 2019