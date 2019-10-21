Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
VA Memorial Building
609 W Center
Visalia, CA
1951 - 2019
Roy K. Ellis Obituary
Roy K. Ellis

Tulare - Roy K. Ellis, 68, of Tulare, California, passed away Tuesday, October 8th 2019, at his home. He was born April 24, 1951. The son of Lyndon and Barbara (Brass) Ellis.

Roy was a Taxi driver in Tulare county for many years. Family and friends where extremely important. If you were in his life then you were in his heart as well.

Roy leaves behind his Daughter Alisha, Grandson Jessie and his Brother Keith along with 6 nieces and nephews. And well over 100 members of the AA And NA family.

A celebration of life service will be held on October 27 at 3:00 PM at the VA memorial building on 609 W Center Visalia Ca.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019
