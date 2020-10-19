Ruben Figueroa
Tulare - Ruben Figueroa, 51 of Tulare, California, passed away on October 10, 2020 after battling COVID-19. Ruben, who was born on September 15, 1969 to Evaristo and Mary Figueroa in Torrance, CA, was a long-time airbrush artist and truck driver. He shared his artistic talents with many in the family, church and community. Ruben was married to Sheila Valenzuela and went on to have two boys: Ruben Figueroa, Jr. and Raymond Figueroa. They later divorced but remained friends. He then met Sandra Ruiz and married her in 2006. They have one child together: Robert Figueroa. With his marriage to Sandra, Ruben also became stepfather to Sandra's daughter, Alicia Arellanez, and grandfather to her four children. Ruben joins his father, Evaristo S. Figueroa, and younger brother, Abelardo E. Figueroa, in Heaven. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Figueroa; three sons: Ruben, Raymond and Robert Figueroa; stepdaughter, Alicia Arrellanez; mother, Mary O. Figueroa; sister, Gloria Brantley; brother, Manuel Figueroa, Jr.; and sister, Juanita Perea. In addition to being a dedicated husband and loving father, Ruben loved fishing; but most of all loved sharing the Word of God. Throughout his entire adult life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel, Tulare. Condolences can be sent by going to www.plfuneral.com
Psalms 91:11 - "For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways."
Exodus 23:20 - "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way to bring you to the place I have prepared."
Ruben's favorite bible verse: 2 Timothy 4:7-8
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at the day and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."