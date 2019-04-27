|
Ruby Alter
Visalia - Ruby was born September 20, 1923 to Carl and Ada Fallhaber at Plankinton, South Dakota. Her father was a farmer, lived through dust storms and droughts. She rode horseback to school for seven years. She moved with her family to Iowa in 1933. She graduated from Mondamin High School in 1941 as valedictorian of her class. She moved to Omaha to attend business college, going to work for an attorney. When the war broke out she went to work as an interviewer and record keeper at the B25 Martin Bomber Plant until the war ended. She married Carroll Alter after September 1946 in Omaha. In 1960, Carroll, Ruby and their four sons moved to Visalia, California opening up the Ivanhoe Home Cannery which they operated for several years. She worked for Jay Kimball & Co & San Sciacca Accounting Firm for eight years, then went to work for California Children Services until she retired in 1985 from Tulare County Health Services. She then went back to work for C-Set part time for five years. Her hobbies were sewing, stamp collecting and working in her yard. She was a member of P.E.O., Chapter UR for many years.
She was preceded in death by her brother Lawrence in 1993 and her husband of 52 years in 1998. She is survived by sister-in-law Roberta Sarg of La Mirada, CA, sister-in-law, Dorothy Alter of Santa Inez, CA, brother-in-law Robert Alter and wife Beverly of Moline, Illinois and many nieces and nephews, four sons, Charles Alter and wife Vivian, Larry Alter and wife Crystal of Polson, Montana, Roger and wife Susan, Rodney and wife Debbie of Stockton, CA, and 10 grandchildren Wendy Abels and husband Arlen, Troy Alter and wife Shara, Tina Lukin, Shelly and husband Bobby Henry, Erica Jordan and husband Josh and Ryan Alter and wife Amy of Stockton, CA, Daniel and Andrew Alter of Stockton, CA, Wyatt Alter and Garrett Alter of Santa Maria, CA. Survived by seventeen great-grandchildren; Colby, Josiah, Mya, Sidney, Zachary, Jayden, Mavyrek, Levi, Quinn, Peyton, Dalis Brady, Eli, Samantha, Maize, Matix, Aidan, and Addison.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11AM at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 27, 2019