Ruby Anna Faria
Tulare - Ruby Anna Faria, 80, of Tulare, California went to be with god on July 23rd, 2020. She was born on November 6th, 1939 to Serafin and Josephine Berbereia. She was an only child. She attended Tulare Union high school and graduated there in 1957. It was there that she met the love of her life and high school sweetheart William (bill) Faria. They were married on January 25th, 1958 and were married for 55 wonderful years till his passing in April 2013. She was a homemaker. Her hobbies were knitting, Crocketing, sewing and Embordery. She loved to paint crafts and had a little craft store called "ruby's country creations". She taught painting classes and made many friends along the way. She also loved to scrapbook. She loved to cook and bake and could recite recipes from memory to anyone who would call and ask. She loved watching cooking shows on tv but her most favorite thing was her grandkids and great grandkids. She loved when they would come by to visit and she especially loved showing off all their pictures to her friends.
Ruby is survived by daughters, Sandra Martinho(Augie) of Tulare, Laurie Airoso(Joey) of Pixley, Cheryl Nelson(Richard) of Tulare and one son, Craig Faria(Laura) of Tulare. She had 10 grandchildren, Amber Miller(Lloyd), Angela Robertson(Patrick), Amanda Wright(Patrick), Katharine Correia(Jeremy), Joseph Airoso(Kelsi), Ashley Taylor(Matt), Augie Martinho Jr.(Lauren), Joshua Nelson(Mckenize), Courtney Faria(William) and Craig Faria ii(Taylor). She has 18 great grandchildren and another great granddaughter due this September.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Faria, her parents, Serafin and Josephine Berbereia and a granddaughter, Jennifer Nelson.
A very special "thank-you" to her caregiver, Norma Almaguer, who she was very close too and took excellent care of her for over the past 3 ½ years. We'd like to also thank Jacque Bradshaw for all her help with our mom. They became very close friends. Also, many thanks to Maria Meneses and Lucia Diogo who helped take care of her these last few weeks. We'd like to thank her doctors and their staff for taking such good care of her over these past 4 years.
Visitation and rosary will be held on Sunday, August 2nd from 3-5 pm at Miller's Tulare funeral home, 151 no. H st. Tulare, ca. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 10:00 am at north Tulare Cementary. In Lien of flowers, donations can be made in Ruby's name to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare funeral home.