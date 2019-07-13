|
Ruby White
Visalia - Ruby M White
Ruby White was born on May 6th, 1929 in Pryor, Oklahoma to Virgie and Floyd Ritchie. She went home to Jesus on July 9, 2019. Her dad was a farmer and the kids used to help him on the farm. They grew cotton, corn, barley, hay and peanuts. They also had livestock, pigs and chickens and a big garden. "We never did go hungry, being on the farm we always had plenty of food and Mom always had plenty of food to share with others." They lived through scary tornadoes and were rushed to the cellar on numerous occasions. After the drought in 1936, they moved to California to farm. "The journey to California was crowded with 5 kids (Clarence, Juanita, Ruby, Doyle, Clyde), Mom and Dad and cousin Cleo in the 1936 Chevy Sedan. Dad had never driven a car before buying the Sedan. We always had a wagon."
After moving around a bit and finishing primary school they settled in and Nana went to Visalia Union High School, now Redwood. Junior and Ilene were born in California to round up the kids to 7 total. Nana loved sports, spelling, math, singing in the choir and social studies. "Many times I was the last one standing in the Spelling Bee." She played sports during her lunch hour so she could help out at home after school. It was during WWII and it was hard to find help. During her Junior year in High School Nana got her first job at Woolworths setting up the displays.
In 1946, Ruby married Wayne White. Their baby, Renee, was the first grandchild on either side of the family. Two years later their son, Rocky, was born and Nana's family was complete. Nana applied at a bank and the Assessors office and ended up at the Assessors office for almost 33 years, 1957-1989. Nana enjoyed her work and was very good at it, getting promoted to Supervisor within 10 years. She could have run that office in her sleep, and did.
Nana attended the First Assembly of God Church since she was 9 years old, volunteering and singing in the choir. Following in her mother's footsteps, Nana's strong relationship with the Lord was steadfast and unwavering. No matter what life threw at her Nana's faithfulness never failed. Her fondest memory in church was being baptized with her Dad in 1978, shortly before he passed.
A loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, Mom and Nana; Ruby was "Nana" to everyone who knew her. Her kids, Grand-kids and Great Grand-kids were her world and she found so much joy in making memories with them. Anyone who knew her remembers her for being kind, witty, and ready for ice cream to soothe a "dry throat" anytime. Nana was very close with her brothers and sisters living a full life together in this community. She will be missed every day and remembered as the anchor of our family.
Nana will be reunited in Heaven, "Dancing in the Sky", with her mother and father, Floyd and Virgie Ritchie and her siblings: Clarence, Juanita, Clyde, and Doyle. She also will rejoice with her sons-in-law, Freddy Simpson and Gerald Fields and daughter-in-law Linda White and many relatives and friends. We appreciate all of the people involved in her care over the years at Walnut Park, Evergreen Residence and Kaweah Delta Health Care District 3S.
Nana adored her 6 Grandchildren: Tiffanie Simpson (Murray Clayton), Kendra Griffiths (Matt), Kristen Simpson, Doug White (Elisabeth), Jonathan White, and Kelly Riddle (Adam).
Nana's 13 Great-Grandchildren were the light in her life: Eleanor, Liam, Ethan, Oliver, Lucas, Finley, Addyson, James, Emma, Elise, Tyler, Andrew and Connor.
Nana's daughter and son, Renee Fields and Rocky White, appreciate your condolences and welcome you to a Celebration of Nana's life on Monday, July 15th, 11 am, at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 13, 2019