Rudolph John Meraz
Visalia - On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Rudolph John Meraz, age 87, left this world to be with the Lord. He passed of natural causes, with his family at his side. Rudy is survived by his son Michael Meraz, daughters, Patricia Lawson and husband Michael and Marie Hudec and husband, Steve, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and brothers Richard and Ralph Meraz. He is preceded in death by his wife Sally Sanchez Meraz, his mother, Helen Madeline Negrete and father Elidoro Eufracio Meraz. Rudy was a 1950 graduate of Redwood High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Rudy was a great family man and a loving father.
After his service in the Army, he was discharged in 1954. He married Sally Sanchez on August 18, 1956. He was employed by Pacific Bell for 30 years, upon his retirement in 1984, he spent time with his family and traveled the country.
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, a Viewing is scheduled from 4-6PM at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel with the recitation of the Rosary immediately following. There is a Mass of Christian Burial scheduled for Thursday, December 19th at 10:00 am at St Mary's Catholic Church in Visalia, CA. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019