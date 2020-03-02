|
Rudy Cornelio Carrasco
Woodlake - Rudy Cornelio Carrasco, passed away on February 26th 2020, at the age of 49 years.
A native of Woodlake CA, Rudy started his pursuit of higher education at the College of Sequoias, where he met his wife Trisha. Rudy then went on to continue his education at the University of Nevada- Las Vegas. There he worked in athletic training and studied sports medicine. Rudy then decided to pursue a master's degree at the University of Oklahoma, where he received a degree in Human Relations. All that knew Rudy knew that he loved his "Sooners".
In 1996, he began his career teaching young students at Stone Corral Elementary. In 1997, Rudy made the move to Tulare Western High School, part of TJUHSD, where he became an Athletic Director and high school teacher. In 2006, Rudy begun serving students as an Administrative Dean. While his role on campus may have changed, he was always an advocate for athletics and loved cheering on his Mustangs.
When Rudy was not serving students of the community of Tulare, he filled his time with many different activities. Everyone that knew him, knew he loved the sport of softball mostly due to his daughter Kelcey, whom he loved supporting and cheering on from behind home plate. Rudy spent time coaching the sport and helping mentor young players to help them reach the college level of play, like his daughter. Rudy also spent many hours working on his ranch and sharing the bounty of his land including pomegranates, persimmons, figs, boysen berries, lemons, peppers, and so much more. His latest fascination on the ranch was curing olives, which he dispersed all winter long. Lord knows we will all miss seeing him working on his land.
He is survived by his wife Trisha, children, Kaitlyn, Kelcey and Connor; Mother Ramona; siblings Cynthia and Nickoles; mother and father in-law MaryJane and Allen, brothers and sisters in-law Phillip, Darrel, Frank, Michael, Marla, Janna and Ashley; nieces and nephews Christian, Madison, Elijah, Hannah, Derek, Noah, Linnea, and Aubrie; many cousins and so many more friends. He is proceeded in death by his Father Cornelio and niece Baby Nickole.
Services for Rudy will begin with a Rosary service Wednesday March 4th at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Visalia, CA at 6pm. Funeral Services will be held Thursday March 5th at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Visalia, CA at 9am. Burial services to follow at Woodlake Cemetery in Woodlake, CA and Celebration of Life to follow Burial located at Cottonwood Barn 19909 Ave. 376 Woodlake, CA. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020