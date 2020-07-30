Rudy Herrera Gallegos



Tulare - In loving memory of our beloved husband, father, grandpa and tio, we announce the passing of Rudy Gallegos. He passed away suddenly July 25 2020. Rudy was married to Linda Gallegos for 43 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Raul. Rudy had three children, Bethany Joy, Jordan Devine, and Joshua Seth. He was also loved by his seven grandchildren, Jeslyn Fernandez, Uriah Gallegos, Corinne Febres, Caidence Febres, Timmy Gallegos, Mason Gallegos, and Jordyn Febres. Rudy was the son of Manuel and Augustina Gallegos, he is survived by his 9 brothers and sisters. He will always be remembered for his smile, strong work ethic and generosity. He will live in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 20, 9:00 am to 11:30 am at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare, Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 20, 12 Noon at North Tulare Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store