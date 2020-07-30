1/1
Rudy Herrera Gallegos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudy Herrera Gallegos

Tulare - In loving memory of our beloved husband, father, grandpa and tio, we announce the passing of Rudy Gallegos. He passed away suddenly July 25 2020. Rudy was married to Linda Gallegos for 43 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Raul. Rudy had three children, Bethany Joy, Jordan Devine, and Joshua Seth. He was also loved by his seven grandchildren, Jeslyn Fernandez, Uriah Gallegos, Corinne Febres, Caidence Febres, Timmy Gallegos, Mason Gallegos, and Jordyn Febres. Rudy was the son of Manuel and Augustina Gallegos, he is survived by his 9 brothers and sisters. He will always be remembered for his smile, strong work ethic and generosity. He will live in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 20, 9:00 am to 11:30 am at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare, Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 20, 12 Noon at North Tulare Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved