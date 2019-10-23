|
Rudy Monroy
Rudy Monroy, 70, died Sunday morning, October 13,2019 surrounded by his immediate family. He was born August 10, 1949 in Tulare California. He was the son of Mary Louise Carrisoza Monroy and Enrique Galindo Monroy.
Rudy attended Tulare Union High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He served with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade,1st Infantry Division.
After the Vietnam war he married Lupe Vasquez and they settled in San Jose CA. He is predeceased by Mary Louise Carrisoza, Louise Garcia, Tony Gonzalez.
He is survived by his children: Elizabeth Monroy Arroyo, Rudy Marcos Monroy and Esteban Enrique Monroy. And Grandchildren: Lizette Monroy, Jazmine Arroyo, Jozlynn Arroyo, Jadelynn Monroy.
He is survived by his siblings: Rose Monroy Tyra Nelson, Nick Reyes, Paul Reyes & Gloria Rubio.
A Military Burial will be held:
Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
32053 West McCabe Road
Santa Nella, CA 95322
(209) 854-1040
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019