Rumaldo Roman Saenz
Rumaldo Roman Saenz came to this earth February 7, 1927. He was born in Fabens, TX and came to California when he was 14 years old and lived for 93 amazing years.
He was strong and powerful. He was called to heaven to dance again with his wife. He was a husband, a father, a friend, a nino, and to many, a grandpa. You would often find him at the Ponderosa with his animals. A place where all were welcome, and no one was turned away. His house may not have been a mansion, but a place we all called home. He has a huge family to match his personality. His children: Rachel and Eli DeLeon; Richard and Terrie Saenz; Rocky and Rachel Saenz; Rudy and Lillian Saenz; Ronnie Saenz; Rebecca Simental; Rommel Saenz; and Regina Saenz. His grandchildren: Michael Deleon, Eric Saenz, Angela & husband Mike Sigala, Melissa & husband Alonzo Hernandez, Arlene Saenz, Joel & wife Michelle Saenz, Ronnie Simental, Anthony & wife Krystal Saenz, Jeslen Seanz, Athena Saenz, Megan & husband Garret, Elisha DeLeon, Eli DeLeon, Stephanie Simental, Jordan Seanz, Rhys Saenz, Brittney Saenz, and Cheyanne Saenz. From these grandchildren have come 22 great-grandchildren, with one to arrive next month.
Rumaldo (Ray) was well known in the agricultural community he owned RR Saenz Trucking, El Charro Restaurants, The Little Ponderosa to name a few. Although he demonstrated tough love, he instilled work ethic in his family and community. He was the president of Charros and would ride with pride. We were blessed to have him on this earth for 9 decades, and give him the honor he deserves. He is leaving a legacy of character and faith. We raise him up to the Lord and release him to go sing and dance in heaven with his beautiful wife again. Goodbyes are not forever, they are not the end. It simply means we will miss you until we meet again. You are free.
Visitation will be held Jan 30th from 4-7 PM at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel with a sharing service at 6 PM. Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Jan 31st at St. Rita's Catholic Church at 10 AM (viewing at at 9 AM) Burial will follow at Tulare District Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020