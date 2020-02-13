|
|
Russell Ezell
Atascadero - Russell Ezell, 95 of Atascadero, CA passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Atascadero, CA. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020