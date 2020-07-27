1/1
Ruth Ann Martinho
Ruth Ann Martinho

Tulare -

Ruth Ann Martinho joined our father in heaven on Sunday July 12, 2020 at the age of 72. Born May 19, 1948 to parents Neil & Amanda Willingham in Stockton, CA- Ruth Ann joins her parents & brother, Virgil Willingham. In her youth, she moved to Visalia where Ruth Ann graduated Mt. Whitney High School and pursued her career in banking for 32 years, later retiring from Union Bank. Ruth Ann married Anthony Martinho and coming from a small family, Ruth Ann quickly embraced the large family she gained. In their years together, they focused on their family. Holidays were filled with extended family and friends as her home was always open to make sure everyone had a special place to be filled with love. Ruth Ann found happiness in simple everyday life, in family, and in claiming she had the best husband ever. Ruth Ann always shared her joy and smile, she always showed the excitement and interest in the brightness of her eyes, and was abundant in sharing her love with all of those in her life. Ruth Ann is survived by her husband Anthony, children: Veronica Martinho Anderson, & husband Jeff, Jason Fawkes & Frank Martinho; and Grandchildren: Megan & husband John, Taylor, Bradley, Grace, Natalie, Dylan, and Corbin; and great grandchildren Andreas & baby Banning. Also survived by siblings Robert Shockley & wife Linda, James Shockley and Ron Willingham. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Haley who cared for Ruth Ann for over 25 years with compassion and conviction. Also, thank you to all of the family & friends who have reached out with condolences and special memories of Ruth Ann. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be planned for October 2020. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
