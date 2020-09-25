1/1
Ruth Ellen Yavasile
1924 - 2020
Ruth Ellen Yavasile

Ruth Ellen Yavasile née Robison, our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully passed to our Lord on the evening of Saint Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020, at her home in Visalia, California. One of 6 siblings, she was born on May 2, 1924 to William and Margaret Robison at their home in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

In 1944, she married Staff Sergeant Joseph Yavasile upon his return from Italy after flying 36 combat missions as a nose gunner in a B-24 bomber. The couple and their three sons, Klare, John and Mike, eventually moved to Fresno in 1954.

A product of the great depression and the deprivations of a World War, Ruth stressed the importance of frugality, honesty and hard work to her children. She worked for years at Sears as a saleswoman, primarily in the jewelry department, where she became well-known and loved by her many customers.

Although Ruth was herself Scotch-Irish and Pennsylvania Dutch, once she married into an Italian family, her cooking of traditional Italian dishes became legendary. She considered herself an "honorary Italian," and her greatest pleasure was preparing an elaborate Italian feast every Christmas for her family and friends.

Her memory will be cherished by her 3 sons, her daughters-in law Carol Yavasile, Missy Yavasile, Leah Nutter-Yavasile, 6 grandchildren, their partners and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ruth's final wishes was for a private internment with a simple and quiet service. She rejoined her husband at Saint Peter's Catholic Cemetery.

A memorial service was held on Oct 3rd, at John and Missy Yavasile's home in Visalia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Food For The Poor can be made in her name. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 25 to Oct. 3, 2020.
