Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Visalia, CA
Ruth Lillian (Sampson) Gregerson


1919 - 2019
Ruth Lillian (Sampson) Gregerson Obituary
Ruth Lillian (Sampson) Gregerson

Visalia - Ruth Lillian (Sampson) Gregerson died quietly in her sleep with her family by her side on August 22, 2019.

She was born May 12, 1919 in Veblen, South Dakota. On October 10, 1942 she married Lester Gregerson. They were married for 26 years and lived on a farm near Webster, South Dakota. Five children were born to this union. After her husband's death in 1969 she moved to El Cajon California. She was employed by Montgomery Wards as a retail clerk. Retiring in 1986 she moved to Visalia and established a home with her daughter.

Ruth was preceeded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, sister and recently her son Sam.

She is survived by her children Gwen (Russell) Nelson, Erlene (Larry) Benevento, Rebecca (Jim) Stewart, Scott (Kelly) Gregerson, daughter-in-law Connie Gregerson, brother Wayne Sampson, ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Services will be held 11a.m. Saturday August 31, Christ Lutheran Church Visalia, California.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 28, 2019
