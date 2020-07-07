1/1
Ruth Perryman
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Perryman

Hanford -

Ruth Perryman was born on February 2, 1920 to Charlie and Violet Nanney

in Leachville, Arkansas and passed away June 18, 2020 in Hanford, CA.

She lived in the Tipton/Pixley area for 75 years, 70 years with her husband, J.T. Perryman, where they worked hard to raise their five children. She loved her family and friends unconditionally and was a good and caring Christian woman who was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church for many years.

For a time Ruth worked in the cotton fields, the Pixley Dry Cleaners and was custodian at the Tipton Post Office.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, J.T., sons Tony Moore, Richard Perryman, Gayland Perryman, son-in-law Walt Davis, all her brothers and sisters, granddaughter Mary Tyson and great-granddaughter Jessica Walters.

She is survived by sons William (Sonny) Gray and wife Alberta of Elk City, Oklahoma, Tommy Perryman and wife Shirley of Palmer, Alaska and daughter Glenda Davis of Hanford. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and four great-great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Dr. Chiu and his staff in Tulare, California and all the staff at the Hanford Post Acute who took such good, loving care of our sweet mother. She loved all of them.

A memorial service and burial will be in the Tipton-Pixley Cemetery at a later date.

Services provided by Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service, Hanford, CA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service
100 Bush Street
Hanford, CA 93230
(559) 582-0251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved